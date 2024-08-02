KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.