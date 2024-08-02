Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the first quarter worth $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Trading Down 1.2 %

KNF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 16,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Knife River has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($516.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

