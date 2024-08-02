Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $44.49 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

