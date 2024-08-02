Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

LADR stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

