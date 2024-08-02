Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,007.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $63.74 on Thursday, reaching $766.59. 1,501,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,746. Lam Research has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.99 and a 200 day moving average of $944.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.