Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
About Land Securities Group
