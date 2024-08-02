Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

