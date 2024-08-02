Landstar System (LSTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

8/1/2024 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Landstar System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/31/2024 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $171.00 to $176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/8/2024 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $173.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,662. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

