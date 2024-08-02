Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at TD Cowen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $171.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

LSTR opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

