Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.59. 177,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,246. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

