Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.60

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 35642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.