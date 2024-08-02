Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.33. 1,335,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,031. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.