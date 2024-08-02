Lbp Am Sa Has $2.81 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 260.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.67. 4,435,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,176. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

