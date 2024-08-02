Lbp Am Sa Has $754,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $102,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,027. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.