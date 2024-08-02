Lbp Am Sa Has $885,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,916 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,276. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.