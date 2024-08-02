Lbp Am Sa Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Target were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

