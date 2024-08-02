Lbp Am Sa Invests $5.31 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 3,362,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.