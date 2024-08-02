Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sysco were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,719. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.