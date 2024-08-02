Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,201,411 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $50.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,664.18. 517,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,961. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,883.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,690.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,092.56.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

