Lbp Am Sa Purchases 5,711 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $112.99. 785,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.