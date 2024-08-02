Lbp Am Sa Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,191 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,481,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,090,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

