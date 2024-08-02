Lbp Am Sa Sells 13,137 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $118,251,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:OC traded down $11.67 on Friday, reaching $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

