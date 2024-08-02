Lbp Am Sa Sells 16,328 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Comerica Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 38.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,529. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock worth $64,962,300. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.