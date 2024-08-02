Lbp Am Sa Sells 235,211 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235,211 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in State Street were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:STT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. 610,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

