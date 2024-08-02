Lbp Am Sa Sells 9,627 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

