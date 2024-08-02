Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.