Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.47. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 52,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

