Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $145.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

LDOS opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

