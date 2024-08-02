Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LMND stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

