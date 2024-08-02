LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LendingClub stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

