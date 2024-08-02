LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 1,013,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

