LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of LC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 1,013,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87.
Insider Transactions at LendingClub
In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
