LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 18,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

About LENSAR



LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

