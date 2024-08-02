Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 78089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 56,863 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

