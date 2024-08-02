LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $110.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

