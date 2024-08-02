Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 98,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,628. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

