Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.30. 1,934,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,503. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

