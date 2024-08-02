Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

LSPD stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 1,765,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,501. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

