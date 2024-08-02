LimeWire (LMWR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.47 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $64.22 million and $6.47 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.2338515 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,179,153.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

