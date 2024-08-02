Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $191.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.