Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.74.

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

