Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LAD traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
