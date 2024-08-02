Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

