Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAD. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of LAD opened at $295.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

