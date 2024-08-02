Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $302.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

LAD traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,707. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.60. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

