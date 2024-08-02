Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAC. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $303,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.