LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $1.25 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.32.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 1,942,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in LivePerson by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 163,978 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $6,102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

