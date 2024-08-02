MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

MTSI opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $118.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,427 shares of company stock worth $55,391,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 109.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 47,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

