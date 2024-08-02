Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Bank of America

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $8,164,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

