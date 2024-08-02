Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 299 ($3.85) target price on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.86) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.14) to GBX 324 ($4.17) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Man Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Man Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($128,193.50). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
