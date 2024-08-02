Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Acquires £28,080 in Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,120.40).

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EMG traded down GBX 7.41 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 230.79 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 3,342,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.59).

Man Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.85) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.14) to GBX 324 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

