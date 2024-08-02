Mango Five Family Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mango Five Family Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Mango Five Family Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mango Five Family Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 182,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 303,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $212.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $609.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

