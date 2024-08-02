Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.34 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.